Manohar Lal Khattar kicks off BJP’s awareness campaign on CAA in Haryana, Punjab

About BJP ally SAD’s opposition, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the matter will be dealt with separately. About BJP ally SAD’s opposition, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the matter will be dealt with separately.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched the BJP’s ‘Sampark Abhiyan’, a nationwide awareness campaign, on the amended Citizenship Act. The CM visited residents in Haryana’s Panchkula and Punjab’s Jalandhar as part of the door-to-door campaign.

In Jalandhar, he only visited BJP-dominated locality, the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Nagar. He hopped houses carrying a pamphlet supporting the CAA as people showered him with flower petals at several places.Khattar also told them that the NRC will be implemented in Haryana state under any condition.

Asked about the contradictory statements given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Home Minister Amit Shah, on the matter, Khattar said that process of NRC is yet to begin because of which the Prime Minister had stated that this matter has not been discussed yet, but PM, he added, did not say that it was not going to be implemented.

Allaying the fears surrounding the NRC, Khattar, when asked about the statements given by Chief Ministers of 11 states that they will not implement this law, said that there is no need fear the implementation of NRC.

About BJP ally SAD’s opposition, he said that the matter will be dealt with separately.

In Panchkula, the Chief Minister visited the houses of Sector 10 residents as part of the Sampark Abhiyan and to garner support in favour of the CAA.

Among those present on the occasion were Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, District BJP President Deepak Shrama and former MLA from Kalka Latika Sharma. Khattar accused the opposition of falsely propagating among Muslims that the CAA was a law to take away their citizenship. He urged people to remain cautious and not fall prey to rumours.

WITH INPUTS FROM ENS, CHANDIGARH

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App