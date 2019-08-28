Manohar Lal Khattar hits out at ‘tainted’ Opposition leaders

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’ reached Jhajjar and Gurugram on Tuesday, where he alleged that Opposition leaders had failed to provide a clean government, and outlined his government’s work over the past five years.

Speaking first in Pataudi, Jhajjar district, in the morning, Khattar claimed to have governed in an “unselfish” manner. He also referred to former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently being investigated by the CBI and ED for alleged money laundering in connection with the INX Media case.

Claiming that the “biggest promise” he fulfilled over the last five years is that of an “honest government”, Khattar said, “Today, if people from the Opposition point fingers at us, we say bring us some proof. Otherwise, we have so many documents and pieces of evidence that we have given to the CBI where cases are ongoing. Some ED, some CBI, some Panchkula, some Delhi; all (Opposition leaders) are standing in lines, their big politicians.”

“Chidambram has been the home minister of the country, the finance minister. Not just in India, in 12 other countries he has collected wealth. Both father and son (Karti Chidambaram) are not able to escape the clutches of the CBI,” said Khattar.

He also took potshots at INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala – currently lodged in prison in connection with a teachers’ recruitment scam — and his own predecessor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, saying, “Of our own state’s prior chief ministers, one is already serving 10 years in prison, and the other is sitting in wait for his turn to come.”

“In 2014,we were new. So people started saying we were inexperienced. We were not concerned. I said our experience is not what their experience was. Their aim was to fill their homes, and their game was to indulge in corruption,” alleged Khattar.