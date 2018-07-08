Manohar Lal Khattar: Alliance weaved by opposition parties in Haryana a ‘marriage of convenience’

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the alliance being weaved by opposition parties is a “marriage of convenience” to grab power and has nothing to do with the welfare of the people. Khattar said this while addressing BJP office bearers and workers at the party’s executive committee meeting in Faridabad.

“The alliance being weaved by the opposition is just a marriage of convenience to grab power and has nothing to do with the welfare of people,” he said.

The chief minister said projects that were pending for decades have been completed by the BJP government in the state. “The opposition is just misleading the people by saying that the works completed now were started by them. In fact, the opposition did not complete these projects during their tenure for their political benefits.

“Efforts are on by us to complete all these projects within the shortest time span,” he said.

The chief minister also took a veiled dig at the recently stitched alliance between the INLD and the BSP in the state.

Khattar said the state government has started various schemes, especially in the area of health, for the welfare of the public. “Our priority is that these welfare schemes should reach every citizen of the state. In this series, increasing Minimum Support Price (MSP) of kharif crops for the welfare of the farmers is the biggest achievement.

“In addition, the government is working towards reforms in the power sector and the result is that both the distribution companies have come out of the losses,” he said.

The BJP has always worked hard and with honesty for the benefit of every citizen and further development of the nation through various welfare schemes, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala said during his address on the occasion.

