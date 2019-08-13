Manner in which Article 370 scrapped is totally unconstitutional: Priyanka Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday expressed dismay at the manner in which the Centre scrapped the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. Priyanka, who is on a visit to Sonbhadra village in Uttar Pradesh, told PTI, “The manner in which Article 370 scrapped is totally unconstitutional. It’s against all the principles of democracy, there are rules to be followed when such things are done, which were not followed.”

Advertising

The Congress leader is visiting the Sonbhadra village where 10 tribals were shot dead over a land dispute, nearly a month after the UP administration prevented her from going to the site of the massacre by detaining her in Mirzapur.

Last week, the government abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the legislation on Jammu and Kashmir’s bifurcation and the new Union Territories will come into existence on October 31.