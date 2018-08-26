Mann says Khaira, supporter MLAs to be thrown out of party soon

AAP MP Bhagwat Mann (File Photo) AAP MP Bhagwat Mann (File Photo)

AAP MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann said Saturday that dissident MLAs led by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira would soon be thrown out of the party and that a decision was about to come in a few days.

Talking to mediapersons here, Mann said Khaira had already made up his mind to form some other front along with the Bains Brothers (Simranjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains) due to which he had been involved in anti-party activities.

“Soon, a meeting of the party’s disciplinary committee will be held to take action against them,” he said.

Asked about his resignation from the post of AAP’s state president chief, he said he had resigned from the post, but not from the party. He, however, said he was still firm on his stand that Kejriwal should not have apologised to former minister Bikram Majithia. Mann said AAP would hold a convention at Baba Bakala on Sunday.

