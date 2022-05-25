scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Mann move proves only AAP can provide honest govt: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi CM said, “In 2015, when AAP came to power in Delhi, I had taken a similar step against my then food & supplies minister."

New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 7:06:37 am
Lauding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over corruption charges, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said this has proved that his party is the only political outfit in the country which can provide an honest government and is ‘deshbhakt’.

“We can tolerate anything but not corruption. The Aam Aadmi Party is committed to honesty. I am proud of Bhagwant Mann. We will not let anyone betray Bharat Mata. It is the first time in the history of politics that a party has acted against corruption by taking such strict action against its own leader. Had CM Mann wanted, he could’ve hatched a plan to get a share out of the corruption but instead he showed his commitment to honesty by sacking his minister”.

The Delhi CM said, “In 2015, when AAP came to power in Delhi, I had taken a similar step against my then food & supplies minister. The people of Punjab are very happy because of Mann’s decision. The opposition is rattled, they don’t know what to say and who to oppose. Till now we saw how political parties worked like a nexus of scamsters; let alone punishing their own, they didn’t even take action against leaders of other parties. All parties start looting public’s coffers the day they form their government; this is the first instance of a government taking immediate action against corruption.”

“We will not watch our Bharat Mata get insulted and cheated by these criminals. We will lay our lives down, but not tolerate any kind of treason. We will not betray our nation, nor will we let anyone do so. AAP has begun the revolution of honesty to develop a thriving & prosperous India. AAP has proven that parties and governments can be run with honesty and without corruption.”

