Mann ki baat: ‘Voting sacred… not being able to vote should pain,’ says Modi

With months to go for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said “voting is our sacred duty” and one should feel pain on failing to cast vote. He also hailed the role of the Election Commission and said that it was “natural for every citizen to feel proud” for its “meticulous organising abilities”.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address, the first in 2019, Modi urged the young generation to register themselves to vote and said: “All of us must realise that being a voter, earning the right to vote is an important rite of passage in one’s life; it’s one of its achievements. Simultaneously, the sentiment that voting is our sacred duty should grow within us naturally. For any reason, if one is not able to vote, it should pain one. One should be saddened to witness any wrong taking place in the country.”

He also pointed out that those born in the 21st century will cast their vote for the first time in the upcoming elections. “They face the opportunity to shoulder responsibilities pertaining to the country. They have embarked upon the journey of being partners in nation-building. The time has come for a confluence of individual dreams and the nation’s dream,” he said.

Modi also said people have to realise the importance of the responsibility of voting. “This must be our leaning; this should be our disposition. This inclination should be ingrained in us like a sanskaar,” he said. Modi urged eminent personalities to come forward and contribute towards spreading awareness on voter registration and casting vote. “I sincerely hope that a large number of eligible young people will get themselves registered as voters, thus forging a partnership in the quest to further strengthen our democracy,” he said.

Modi highlighted how polling personnel fan out to the remotest corners to enable voters to exercise their franchise. “These facts are bound to instil a sense of pride, of the commitment of the Election Commission. Caring for that lone voter, for ensuring that he or she enjoys full opportunity to exercise the right to vote … this is the beauty of our democracy,” he said.

He appreciated the Election Commission for “relentlessly” striving to ensure the strengthening of democracy. “I hold in high esteem the Election Commissions of all states, security personnel and other staff members who contribute in ensuring strict adherence to free and fair polling,” he said.

Modi said India’s space programme has been possible due to innumerable young scientists.

“The number of successful space missions attempted since the country’s Independence till 2014 have been equal to those successfully completed in the past four years,” he said.

He also urged people to pay tributes to martyrs on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking about the recent Khelo India games, he said only when the “local ecosystem” strengthens, the youth will be able to perform their best. “The building of new India does not only involve contribution from the denizens of big cities but also from the youth, children, young sports talents hailing from small cities, towns and villages,” he said.

Modi also referred to Ravidas Jayanti, which will be observed on February 19, and recalled the saint’s words that man has been divided into castes and the human in him has disappeared.