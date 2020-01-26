PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ moved to 6 pm today in view of Republic Day parade

The program will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and on the Narendra Modi App at 6 pm. (PTI/File) The program will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and on the Narendra Modi App at 6 pm. (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast at 6 pm on Sunday instead of the usual 11 am in view of the Republic Day celebrations. This will be the prime minister’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in 2020. The program will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and on the Narendra Modi App at 6 pm.

PM Modi tweeted, “2020’s first #MannKiBaat will take place tomorrow, on Republic Day. Keeping in mind the Republic Day celebrations in the morning, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will take place at 6 PM”.

In his final episode of 2019 of his monthly radio program, the prime minister said that the country’s youth detests anarchy, nepotism, casteism, and gender discrimination.

He added that in the new decade, the country will witness “active participation” of those born in the 21st century.

“One thing is certain about the decade to come… it will witness the active contribution of those who were born in the 21st century, in the country’s progress; these are people who are growing up, understanding the significant issues pertaining to this century,” he said in his address.

Praising the youth, PM Modi said that the “social media generation” is “extremely talented” with its own set of opinions.

“And the best part is, especially in the case of India, according to me, they appreciate the system. Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself! I consider this attribute as a virtue,” he added.

The PM’s remarks came amid heavy protests led by the youth against the newly amended Citizenship Act in the country.

The Prime Minister also lauded the police personnel of Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur for buying slippers made by a women’s self-help group.

“I especially congratulate the local police and their families, who encouraged these women entrepreneurs by purchasing slippers for themselves and their families made by these women,” he added.

