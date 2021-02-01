Mann Ki Baat: PM praises Jhansi student’s efforts to grow strawberries

The country was “saddened” by the “insult” to the national flag by protesters on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first Mann ki Baat address of the new year. (File)

In his “Mann ki Baat” monthly radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Jhansi resident and law student Gurleen Chawla’s efforts to grow strawberries in the district.

The UP government said Modi also praised the state government for “encouraging the student to cultivate strawberries in the district”, where temperatures are generally high most of the year and the weather is dry. “The PM mentioned the ‘Strawberry Mahotsav’ held in the district and thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for that,” it said. A month-long strawberry festival began in Jhansi on January 17.

According to a spokesperson, Chawla was elated after receiving praise from the Pm. “Her father Harjeet Singh thanked Jhansi DM Andra Vamsi and Adityanath for their encouragement,” the spokesperson added.

The UP government statement quoted Modi as saying, “Strawberry cultivation is attracting interest and daughter Gurleen Chawla has played a huge role in this…She first cultivated the strawberries in her house and then on a farm. This has shown that this is even possible in Jhansi. The strawberry festival of Jhansi also stresses the concept of stay at home. It has inspired farmers and youths to take up farming of strawberries in any open space or terrace garden… This is helping increase the income of farmers.”