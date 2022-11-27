scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

India must use G20 leadership to focus on global welfare: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi reiterated that India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, emphasised the importance of the G20 presidency for India and said that “we must utilise this opportunity to focus on global good and welfare”.

“Be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards environment or sustainable development, India has solutions to all these challenges,” he said.

The G20 presidency was handed over to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit on November 16.

The Group of 20 (G20) is a non-treaty based organisation of 19 countries and the European Union whose broad objective is to shore up the world’s economic and financial stability. Over the years the grouping has expanded in scope to include dealing with humanitarian crises brought about by conflict and natural disasters, climate change, health, gender issues, and the transition to digitisation.

PM Modi reiterated that India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’

“In days to come, several events associated with G20 will be organised in the country and people from accross the globe will get an opportunity to visit your states. I am confident that you will present to the world the vivid and unique colours of our culture,” he added.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 10:13:14 am
