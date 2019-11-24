Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Country whole-heartedly welcomed verdict on Ram Mandir, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: While addressing the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the nation once again for furthering the spirit of unity after the Ayodhya verdict. He also spoke to NCC cadets from all over India on the NCC Day.

In his last month’s address, the prime minister spoke about the Ayodhya land dispute verdict. He recalled how political parties and the civil society played a mature role in uniting people when efforts were made to polarise the country ahead of the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

“Some loud mouths had made irresponsible statements just to hog the limelight … It continued for five to 10 days,” he said in his address.

“Thanks to the people of India, social organisations, political parties, saints, seers and leaders of all faiths, it became a day that furthered unity,” PM Modi added.