Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Country whole-heartedly welcomed verdict on Ram Mandir, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: While addressing the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the nation once again for furthering the spirit of unity after the Ayodhya verdict. He also spoke to NCC cadets from all over India on the NCC Day.
In his last month’s address, the prime minister spoke about the Ayodhya land dispute verdict. He recalled how political parties and the civil society played a mature role in uniting people when efforts were made to polarise the country ahead of the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.
“Some loud mouths had made irresponsible statements just to hog the limelight … It continued for five to 10 days,” he said in his address.
“Thanks to the people of India, social organisations, political parties, saints, seers and leaders of all faiths, it became a day that furthered unity,” PM Modi added.
PM Modi talks about a group of people who came together to preserve their language
PM Modi talks about a group of people from Uttarakhand's Dharchula who came together to preserve their language and further their culture. "Our civilization, culture and languages convey the message of unity in diversity to the whole world," he says.
PM Modi speaks on Ayodhya verdict
PM Modi once again thanks the 130 crore people of India for the manner in which the spirit of unity and brotherhood was furthered after the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case.
PM Modi informs about the next 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event
On a question by a student about the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event, PM Modi says, "on the basis of valuable feedback, the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will be held earlier, sometime in January. The feedback received after the last Town Hall Programme and from Exam Warriors book has been very valuable."
PM Modi speaks about the Pushkaram Mela festival
Speaking about Pushkaram, PM Modi says, "Like the Kumbh, this festival also promotes national unity and provides 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat Darshan'. This year it was held on the banks of Brahmaputra river and in the coming year, it will be held on the banks of Tungabhadra river in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka."
PM Modi urges schools to take up the Fit India initiativ
PM Modi urges schools to take up the Fit India initiative. "In schools, CBSE has taken up a commendable initiative of Fit India Week. Students, as well as their teachers and parents, can participate in the Fit India Week. I urge all schools to be a part of the Fit India ranking," he adds.
PM Modi urges people to celebrate Armed Forces Day
"{We should never forget that December 7 is celebrated as Armed Forces Flag Day. We remember all our soldiers on this day. I urge everyone to come forward and contribute towards the day. Let us cherish their valour and bravery of our Armed Forces": PM Modi
PM Modi shares his experience as an NCC cadet
"I climbed a tree when I was in the NCC camp. I thought I had broken rules. But later everyone got to know that there was a small bird struck on the tree. I thought I would get punishment but I was praised for my act," says PM Modi.
PM Modi speaks to NCC cadets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to NCC cadets from all over the country on NCC Day and asks them about the experience which they gained after joining NCC.
PM Modi addresses the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat'. He speaks to NCC cadets from all over the country.
PM Modi's address comes day after Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar took oath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat this time comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a dramatic turn of events. Read more
PM Modi to address the nation shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly through his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat.