Mann ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Chandrayaan-2 mission, says ‘faith and fearlessness’ key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday lauding ISRO scientists for successfully executing the Chandrayaan-2 mission, said “faith and fearlessness” were the two key takeaways for him from the mission.

Advertising

Speaking on a host of topics in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister announced a science quiz for school students, urged people to read more books, praised state governments for water conservation, and iterated the need for good governance in Jammu & Kashmir.

On the moon mission, PM Modi praised ISRO and the team of Indian scientists responsible for the successful launch on July 22 after overcoming a technical snag. He said, “The heart and spirit of Chandraayan-II is Indian and this project has proven that our scientists are trustworthy. We should be fearless in everything, just like our scientists launched the space mission within stipulated time frame despite technical snags without delaying the the time of its landing.”

Placing his faith in the space mission, PM Modi said it would encourage youth to look for a career in Science resulting in the country’s progress.

Advertising

While speaking about the mission, Modi announced a quiz for school students and invited them to take part in it. Strongly urging schools, parents, teachers to encourage students to participate, he said, “Children who score the highest score would be rewarded with an opportunity to witness the moment of the landing of Chandrayaan-II in Sriharikota on September 7.”

Taking off from his last week’s address on water conservation, PM Modi appreciated Haryana and Jharkhand governments for their efforts in saving water and educating farmers to ensure reduced water consumption for irrigation. He also lauded Meghalaya for being the first state in the country to draft a special water conservation policy.

Modi began his address today by motivating people to read more books. He also spoke about a ‘books corner’ on the Narendra Modi app for people to share their feedback and suggestions on the books they have read.

A cleanliness drive in Delhi also found mention in Modi’s today’s edition as he praised Yogesh Saini and his team for their efforts to clean and beautify Lodhi Gardens. “An engineer by profession, Yogesh Saini quit his job in the US to serve the country. Through street art, Saini beautified Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens into Lodhi Art District by removing the garbage, painting buildings of schools and overbridges,” he shared.

Responding to a listener’s feedback, the prime minister spoke about a community mobilization programme started by Jammu & Kashmir’s Mohammad Akhlaq called ‘Back to Village’. Admiring Akhlaq’s efforts, Modi said that the programme had ensured administrative officials to reach the interiors in Jammu & Kashmir, thus educating villagers about different schemes. He added: “People of Jammu and Kashmir want development and good governance.”

Concluding his speech, PM Modi assured government support and assistance to flood-hit states and to those suffering during floods.