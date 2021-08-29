Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am during 80th edition of radio programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 11 am today during the 80th edition of his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme.

PM Shri @narendramodi will share #MannKiBaat with the Nation at 11 AM today. Do tune in! It will be broadcast on the entire network of @AkashvaniAIR & @DDNational . pic.twitter.com/vD9vU1vvXR — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) August 29, 2021

During the last edition, PM Modi had asked people to lead a ‘Bharat jodo andolan’ (unite India movement), saying it is the duty of every Indian to bind the country that is filled with diversity. He had also asked people to buy and popularise khadi products saying it benefits the weaving community.

Arguing that handloom is a major source of income for lakhs of weavers and craftsmen in the rural and tribal regions, he asked people to purchase handloom products. “Even small efforts on your part will give rise to a new hope in weavers. Do purchase something or the other…. It is only on account of your efforts that today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold.”