Mann ki Baat: PM Modi says the country stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the the nation stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with the people of Kerala during the floods that have caused massive damage to both life and property in the state.

Applauding the efforts of the armed forces for assisting in the rescue operation in Kerala, the PM said, “We know that jawans of our armed forces are the vanguards of rescue & relief operations in Kerala. They have left no stone unturned as saviours of those trapped in the floods. The Air Force, Navy, Army, BSF, CISF, RAF, every agency has played an exemplary role in the rescue & relief operations. I would like to specially mention the arduous endeavours of the NDRF daredevils. At this moment of hardship & agony, their service stands out as a shining example.”

The prime minister was addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The 47th episode of the PM’s radio address began with him greeting the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami. Further, the prime minister also spoke on several issues including simultaneous polls and Triple Talaq bill.

Remembering former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his address, Modi said that the country will remain grateful to the BJP patriarch for bringing good governance into the mainstream.

“I just want to touch upon one more facet of Atalji’s legendary personality and that is the political culture which Atalji gave to India, his efforts in the direction of bringing about the changes in our political culture, his efforts to mould it into an organised framework and which proved very beneficial for India and a bigger benefit will accrue in days to come,” Modi said.

“For many years in India, the political culture of forming a very large cabinet was being misused to constitute jumbo cabinets not only to create a divide but also to appease political leaders. Atalji changed it. This effort of his resulted in saving of money as well as of resources. This also helped in improving efficiency. It could only be a visionary like Atalji who brought in this transformation and as a result of this, healthy traditions blossomed in our polity,” the PM said remembering Vajpayee.

On triple talaq, PM Modi assured Muslim women justice by saying “that the whole country stands by them to provide social justice”.

“The Triple Talaq Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha although it could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha, I assure the Muslim women that the whole country stands by them to provide them social justice. When we move ahead in the national interest, a change in the lives of the poor, the backward, the exploited and the deprived ones can also be brought about,” he said.

The prime minister also extended his best wishes to the players competing at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

The PM said, “I wish to congratulate all players who have won medals for the country. I extend my best wishes to those players who are yet to compete. Indian players are performing exceedingly well in shooting and wrestling but our players are winning medals in those competitions too, in which our performance has not been so good earlier-like Wushu and Rowing. These are not just medals but an evidence of the sky-high spirits of the Indian players.”

