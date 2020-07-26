PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: Coronavirus is as lethal as it was in beginning

PM Modi also applauded the efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to promote local products during the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo) PM Modi also applauded the efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to promote local products during the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 is spreading faster and its threat is high as ever, Prime Minister said on Sunday. Addressing the nation through his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, he said wearing masks and social distancing has to continue. The prime minister added that when one feels tired of wearing a mask, they should think of COVID warriors and their exemplary efforts.

“Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most of the other countries. We managed to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant”, said PM Modi.

Talking about Ladakh and Kutch, PM Modi praised the two regions for employing novel methods to curb its spread.

“Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against Covid-19,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, while shedding light on the various administrative and innovative efforts being undertaken in villages. “With a positive approach, a disaster can be turned around into opportunity,” PM Modi added.

He said that on August 15 this year, Independence Day would be celebrated amid Covid-19 restrictions.

PM Modi also expressed solidarity with all those affected by floods and heavy rainfall across India. The Centre, the state governments, local administrations, NDRF and social organisations are working to provide all possible assistance to those affected, he said.

With the day coinciding with Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi recalled the valour of the Indian armed forces during the 1999 Kargil War. “21 years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason”, said PM Modi.

He also recalled the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and the words of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his Red Fort address in 1999. The country is observing the 21st anniversary of the victory in the Kargil War on Sunday.

Talking about Rakshabandhan, which falls on August 3 this year, PM Modi said that people are linking it to “vocal and local” as it’s a chance to support local businesses.

