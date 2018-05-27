Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to shun plastics, plant trees

While claiming that the hosting of World Environment Day this year is a ‘major’ achievement for India, he said that it was an global acknowledgment of nation’s efforts to lead the world in reducing the harmful effects of climate change. While claiming that the hosting of World Environment Day this year is a ‘major’ achievement for India, he said that it was an global acknowledgment of nation’s efforts to lead the world in reducing the harmful effects of climate change.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to listeners to refrain from using low-grade plastic and polythene and reminded them about the negative impact that these plastics have on the environment, wildlife and the health of the people at large. “The theme this year is ‘beat plastic pollution’. I appeal to you not to use low-grade plastic and polythene and understand the importance of the theme. It (use of plastic) leaves a negative impact on our nature, the wildlife and our health,” Modi said.

PM Modi encouraged listeners to observe World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, with vigour and focus on the planting of trees.

The Prime Minister further said people must ensure proper care for the plants until they grow into trees. “Protecting environment and being sensitive towards nature should come naturally. The recent dust storms accompanied by rains was unseasonal. The climate pattern led to the loss of life and property. It is a result of change in weather pattern,” Modi said.

“Whenever we face a torrid summer, or floods, incessant rains or unbearable cold, everybody becomes an expert, analysing global warming and climate change. But does empty talk bring about any solutions? Being sensitive towards nature, protecting nature, should come naturally to us; these virtues should be embedded in our ‘sanskar’ (culture),” the prime minister added.

Hosting this year’s World Environment Day is a ‘major’ achievement for India, PM Modi said. It is the global acknowledgment of nation’s efforts to lead the world in reducing the harmful effects of climate change, he added.

The Prime Minister invoked Mahatma Gandhi while talking at length about the nation’s achievements in playing a pivotal role in bringing about positive developments with regard to climate change. “Paris climate agreements, COP21 (Conference of the Parties) on climate change and India’s contribution in uniting the world through International Solar Alliance, the virtues of all these acts are rooted in Gandhian priciples,” said PM Modi.

“On this environment day, let all of us give it a good thought as to what can we do to make our planet cleaner and greener. What innovative things can we do,” he added.

