Mann ki Baat: PM Modi says violence can never solve any problem

“Syama Prasad Mookerjee was intently passionate about the development of West Bengal. It is because of his acumen, skills, and agility that a part of Bengal could be saved and it is a part of independent India in the present day,” said PM Modi. “Syama Prasad Mookerjee was intently passionate about the development of West Bengal. It is because of his acumen, skills, and agility that a part of Bengal could be saved and it is a part of independent India in the present day,” said PM Modi.

Violence and cruelty can never solve any problem and it is peace and non-violence which triumph in the end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Talking about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address, the Prime Minister said: “Who can forget that dark day of April 13, 1919, when abusing all limits of power, crossing all the boundaries of cruelty; the guiltless, unarmed and innocent people were fired upon…violence and cruelty can never solve any problem. It is peace and non-violence, renunciation and martyrdom that are triumphant in the end.”

The Prime Minister also paid rich tributes to nationalist leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee for his contributions to national unity, industrial development and ensuring that ‘a part of Bengal remained with India’. His remarks came a day after the death anniversary of the Bhartiya Jana Sangh founder.

“Syama Prasad Mookerjee was intently passionate about the development of West Bengal. It is because of his acumen, skills, and agility that a part of Bengal could be saved and it is a part of independent India in the present day,” said PM Modi.

Describing the goods and service tax (GST) as a fine example of cooperative federalism, PM Modi said the new system is a “festival of honesty” which had put an end to ‘inspector raj’ in the country. “GST is a great example of cooperative federalism, where all the states decided to take a unanimous decision in the interest of the nation, and then such a huge tax reform could be implemented in the country,” he said.

In his address, the prime minister pointed out that so far there have been 27 meetings of the GST Council and decisions have been taken unanimously. “These meetings involve representatives of different states; states which have different priorities, but in spite of all this, all the decisions that have been taken in the GST Council so far have been taken with absolute consensus,” he said, adding that GST is not only the victory of integrity but it is also a celebration of honesty.

PM Modi also spoke about the contribution of doctors towards nation building, Sant Kabir Das’ message on social harmony, the upcoming 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and yoga day celebrations.

Heaping praise on doctors and medical professionals, PM Modi said: “It is the mother who gives birth but often it is the doctor who bestows people with a rebirth.”

PM Modi concluded his address by sharing the experience of the beneficiaries of various government schemes. Talking about development in the agrarian sector, the PM gave the example of some corporate professionals and IT engineers in Bengaluru, who came together to form a ‘Sahaj Samridhi Trust’ and devoted their technical expertise to ensure that the farmers’ income gets doubled. According to PM Modi, these professionals helped local farmers in increasing their incomes by teaching them concepts like multiple cropping and organic farming.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App