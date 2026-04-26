In Mann ki Baat, Modi hails India’s civil nuclear programme; urges citizens to wholeheartedly participate in Census

Underlining India’s continuing strides in its civil nuclear programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, expressed gratitude to the nation’s scientists for making a significant contribution to nation-building.

India’s civil nuclear programme, he said, has greatly helped everyone, from agriculture to modern innovators, and benefited our industrial growth besides the energy sector and the healthcare sector.

The PM also spoke on the wind energy sector, biodiversity, Gautam Buddha’s teaching, and the ongoing Census.

“Just a few days ago, our nuclear scientists enhanced India’s pride with another major achievement. The Fast Breeder Reactor in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has achieved Criticality. Actually, Criticality is the stage during which a reactor successfully attains a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction for the first time. This stage signifies the reactor entering the operational phase,” he said.

The PM said the nuclear reactor is built entirely using indigenous technology.

Recalling that in 2024 he had witnessed the core loading of the reactor in Kalpakkam, PM Modi congratulated those who had contributed to India’s nuclear programme, adding that their efforts also energise the resolve for a Viksit Bharat.

Besides, PM Modi urged citizens to wholeheartedly participate in what will be the world’s largest Census.

“The national census isn’t just a government task. It’s the responsibility of all of us. Your participation is crucial. The information you provide is completely secure, kept confidential, and protected with digital security. Let’s make Census 2027 a success,” he said.

Stating that wind power was propelling India forward, the PM said India has recently achieved a major milestone in the field with the wind energy generation capacity now having exceeded 56 gigawatts.

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Extending best wishes in advance for Buddha Purnima, which is on May 1, he said, “Amid the tensions and conflicts the world is going through today, Buddha’s teachings have become even more important.”

Highlighting that an organisation in Chile, South America, is promoting the teachings of Gautam Buddha, he said, “This endeavour is being conducted under the counsel of Ladakh-born Drubpon Otzer Rinpoche… The stupa in the Cochiguaz Valley (in Chile) gives people a sense of peace. It is truly a matter of pride to see this. India’s ancient stream is reaching the world.”

He also spoke about several instances underlining coexistence between humans and wildlife, and ongoing efforts to reduce conflict between the two.

“Blackbucks have started reappearing in Chhattisgarh…This marks the return of our lost heritage,” he said. Similar hope, the PM said, was visible in the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, the Godavan.

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PM Modi also spoke of India’s achievement in the European Girls Mathematical Olympiad held in Bordeaux, France, where India ranked sixth with a medal each in Gold, Silver and Bronze, commending the participants for their performance.

PM hails strides in bamboo sector

Talking about success achieved in the Northeast in the bamboo sector, the PM said what was once viewed as a burden is now giving new impetus to employment, business, and innovation with India’s “mothers and sisters” as its biggest beneficiaries.

“You will be surprised to know how much change has come about by changing the definition of bamboo. According to the law made by the British, bamboo was defined as a tree, and the rules associated with it were very strict. It was very difficult to transport bamboo anywhere. As a result, people here started moving away from bamboo-related businesses,” he said.

“In 2017, we removed bamboo from the tree category. The results of this are visible to everyone. Today, the bamboo sector is flourishing throughout the Northeast. People are continuously innovating and adding value to it,” he added.