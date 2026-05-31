In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi praises sprinters Gurindervir, Kujur: ‘You’ll bring glory to the country’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised sprinters Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur, both of whom broke the national record in the 100-metre race thrice at the recent National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in Ranchi, and also interacted with them in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday.

“Just a few days ago, the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition was held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Nearly 800 athletes participated in it – from all over the country. During this, four national records were broken in four different events. Gurindervir Singh, Vishal T K, Tejaswin Shankar, Dev Meena, and Kuldeep Kumar… These friends set new records in different categories. First of all, I congratulate all of them,” the Prime Minister said.

“Friends, one event that is being widely discussed across the country is the 100-metre race. Within just two days, the national record in the men’s 100-metre race was broken three times. The two athletes who achieved this feat are Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur. I thought I’d talk to these two athletes this time on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”

In the conversation with the two sprinters, he asked them about their background and challenges. Both recalled their personal lives, discussed their friendship with each other, and also said that despite people saying Indian bodies are not suited to sprinting, they decided to take up the challenge. Both have been selected for the Commonwealth Games.

The Prime Minister said, “The competition you’ve participated in is to enhance the nation’s prestige, to take the country to this position in the future, and done with a positive spirit. And I believe that this sportsman spirit of yours… to play, also to challenge each other, also to strive to get ahead, and to help each other to move ahead – this is a wonderful job you’ve done. My heartfelt congratulations to you, my best wishes, and you’ll bring glory to the country…”

Modi also recounted his recent visit to the Netherlands, adding that ancient copper plates from the Chola period were returned to India during this visit. “Recently I had the opportunity to visit the Netherlands in Europe. I attended several meetings there. During this time, a moment arrived that filled every Indian with pride. In a special ceremony held in the Netherlands, ancient copper plates from the Chola period were returned to India. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands was also present at the event. I have been receiving continuous messages from India and abroad regarding these copper plates. People are sharing joy and expressing pride.”

“The Tamil community around the world is also particularly enthusiastic about this,” he said.

“There is a lot of curiosity among people about these copper plates. Hence, today I would like to share some information related to them. These include 21 large and 3 small copper plates. They primarily relate to King Rajendra Chola the first, fulfilling a vow made by his father, King Rajaraja Chola. They mention the donation of the village of Anaimangalam to a Buddhist monastery. These copper plates also describe the achievements of the Chola dynasty. They reveal how formidable the Chola empire’s maritime power was. They also provide information about their relations with Southeast Asian countries. All of us are very proud of the Chola empire’s rich history and culture.”

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“Our government is continuously making efforts to preserve such priceless heritage sites of India. In this regard, an important discovery has been made in Malhar, Chhattisgarh, under the Gyan Bharatam Abhiyan. Three rare copper plates have been found here,” Modi said. “They are believed to be related to the reign of Maharishi Balarjun of the Panduvanshi dynasty. Experts believe that these inscriptions date back to the sixth-seventh centuries, meaning 1400 to 1500 years old.”

The Prime Minister also shared a number of unique initiatives being taken by individuals across the country. Given the fact that he was addressing the nation during peak summer, he advised people to stay careful and hydrated, and referred to many drinks that Indians take across the country to beat the heat.