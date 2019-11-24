Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi thanks people for ‘whole-heartedly’ accepting Ayodhya verdict

In his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday once again thanked the people of the country for furthering the spirit of unity by “whole-heartedly” embracing the Ayodhya verdict.

“The values of peace, unity, and goodwill are paramount in the country. When the verdict on the Ram Mandir was announced, the country embraced it whole-heartedly and accepted it with full ease and peace,” he said.

“On one hand, the long battle of justice came to an end, while on the other hand, the country honoured the judiciary. This verdict has been a turning point in the history of our judiciary. After the Supreme Court’s verdict, the country is set on a new journey full of fresh hopes and apprehensions,” he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the country’s linguistic diversity. He highlighted the efforts of a small group of people from Uttarakhand’s Dharchula, who came together to preserve their language and further their culture.

“Our civilization, culture and languages convey the message of unity in diversity to the whole world,” he added.

On a question from a student about the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event, PM Modi said that the event might happen on any day of January. “On the basis of valuable feedback, the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme will be held sometime in January. The feedback received after the last Town Hall Programme and from Exam Warriors book has been very valuable,” he added.

At the beginning of this address, the prime minister spoke to four NCC cadets from different parts of India on NCC Day. He asked them about their experience after joining the NCC while sharing his own experience as an NCC cadet.