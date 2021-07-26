PM Modi: As country enters 75th year, need a ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to lead a ‘Bharat jodo andolan’ (unite India movement) saying it is the duty of every Indian to bind the country that is filled with diversity. On the eve of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, he exhorted people to read the story of Kargil and salute the heroes of the war.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, the Prime Minister asked people to buy and popularise khadi products saying it benefits the weaving community and also to cheer for the Indian Olympic team in Tokyo and reminded people that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and they should not forget the protocols related to the viral infection.

Pointing out that India is entering the 75th year of Independence on August 15, the Prime Minister said the need of the hour is to unite and work towards national progress and noted that Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated throughout the country to commemorate 75 years of freedom.

“Just the way the Quit India Movement, (Bharat Chhorro Andolan) was steered under Bapu’s leadership, every countryman today has to lead a ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’. It is our duty to ensure that our work helps closely knit, bind our India which is filled with diversity,” he said, adding “we have to move forward with the mantra ‘nation first, always first’”.

Many programmes in connection with Amrit Mahotsav are being organised, the Prime Minister said, adding that the Ministry of Culture has started an initiative to have a maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together. For this, a website has also been created — Rashtragan.in

“Amrit Mahotsav is not a programme of any government; neither a programme of any political party… it is a programme of crores and crores of Indians…a bow to our freedom fighters by every independent and grateful Indian….Just the way champion proponents of freedom had joined hands for the cause, we have to come together for the development of the country,” he said.

Arguing that handloom is a major source of income for lakhs of weavers and craftsmen in the rural and tribal regions, he asked people to purchase handloom products. “Even small efforts on your part will give rise to a new hope in weavers. Do purchase something or the other…. It is only on account of your efforts that today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold.”