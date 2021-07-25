On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi talks about Tokyo Olympics, Independence Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday urged the country to support the athletes at Tokyo Olympics and to gear up to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day next month.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every Indian felt proud seeing the contingent at Tokyo Olympics and asked people to cheer and support Team India. “To support our Olympics team on social media, the ‘Victory Punch Campaign’ has already begun. You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India,” he said.

Referring to the August 15, PM Modi said this year’s Independence Day is special since it is the 75th Independence Day of the country. He said that a website called Rashtragaan.in has been created, and urged people across the nation to send a recording of singing the national anthem of India.



During the address, the prime minister also urged people to read the story of Kargil ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow. “Tomorrow is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil war is such a symbol of valour and discipline of our armed forces which the entire world has witnessed. I would like you to read the thrilling story of Kargil. Let us all salute the brave hearts of Kargil,” he said. He also said that the Ministry of Culture had taken up a new initiative to mark Amrut Mahotsav. The idea behind this was to make people follow the path shown by the freedom fighters, he said.

Talking about the National Handloom Day which is celebrated on August 7, Modi spoke about the historical background, when the Swadeshi movement began in 1905. He urged people to support local entrepreneurs, artists, artisans, weavers by buying handloom and Khadi products. “Buy handloom products and share on social media with #MyHandloomMyPride,” Modi said.

PM Modi also spoke about how technology was being harnessed for the greater good, by speaking about the life journeys of two people from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which show how technology is being harnessed for greater good. Do know more about @APWeatherman96 and Isak Munda. pic.twitter.com/gMI66NvoWq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2021

At the end of the speech, PM Modi said that the Covid-19 pandemic was not over and asked the citizens to follow Covid-19 protocols and maintain social distancing.