Mann Ki Baat: India will do everything for world peace but not at cost of self-respect, says PM Modi

India is committed to world peace and will do everything to encourage it but not at the cost of our self-respect and the nation’s sovereignty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his address to the nation in the 48th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi congratulated the Indian forces over the surgical strike on neighbouring Pakistan and said the Army will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to destroy the atmosphere of peace or progress in India.

“We believe in peace and we will do everything to encourage it but not at the cost of our self-respect and the country’s sovereignty. India is committed to world peace. Despite not having anything to do with the two World Wars in the 20th century, more than one lakh Indian soldiers spread the message of peace and harmony,” PM Modi said.

The PM’s statements came a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj lambasted Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly for sponsoring cross-border terrorism and justified India’s decision behind cancelling the talks with her Pakistani counterpart.

“For decades, our soldiers wearing blue helmets have played a leading role in maintaining peace in the world, demonstrating their might in the skies. The Indian Air Force has caught the attention of all Indians giving us a sense of security,” Modi said.

Reiterating India’s commitment and dedication towards peace, the PM said, “We have never eyed someone else’s territory maliciously. This in itself was our commitment and dedication towards peace across the globe.”

Lauding the Indian Army over the surgical strikes conducted across the border last year, the PM said India will not spare those “waging a proxy war in the garb of terrorism”. “Every Indian is proud of our armed forces and brave soldiers. Yesterday, 1.25 billion Indians celebrated #ParakramParv (surgical strike anniversary). We remembered the 2016 surgical strike when our soldiers gave a befitting reply to those waging a proxy war in the garb of terrorism,” he said.

