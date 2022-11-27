PM Modi to address 95th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on November 27, 2022.

In the previous edition of Mann Ki Baat, the PM spoke about the importance of adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle and nature conservation.

He said India is doing wonders in space as well as the solar sector, adding that the whole world is surprised to see its achievements in these areas. “Since, the space sector was opened for India’s youth and revolutionary changes have started coming in it… I would urge more and more start-ups and innovators to take full advantage of these huge opportunities being created in India in the space sector,” said the Prime Minister.

The PM also praised IITs and talked about the recent developments, research, and inventions undertaken by the premier engineering institutes. Modi said he had talked about making this decade the ‘Techade of India’, and expressed his happiness at how the IITs have followed the idea and showcased several innovations last month.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National, and DD News.