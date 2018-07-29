Mann ki baat: PM Modi calls for protecting environment, says humankind chose the path of conflict with nature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

In his 46th ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pointed out that ‘humankind chose the path of conflict with nature and consequently earnt her periodic wrath’. Appealing for protection of nature, Modi said, “It becomes our collective responsibility… Let us be lovers of nature, protectors of nature, conservers of nature… and thus, ensure spontaneous balance in her myriad bounty.”

Citing the increasing change in weather patterns across the nation, the prime minister said, “At places, we are hearing of rising concerns on account of excessive showers; at some places, people are anxiously waiting for the rains to begin. The vastness and diversity of India, in fact, at times even rains play hide & seek through partiality laced likes & dislikes. But why should we blame the rains! After all, it was humankind that chose the path of conflict with Nature and consequently earnt her periodic wrath.”

A recent rescue operation in Thailand captured the attention of the whole world. During #MannKiBaat today, I spoke about why I felt this operation in Thailand has important learnings for all of us. https://t.co/tbZmhT8mWF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2018

Modi also urged people to use eco-friendly materials for the Ganesh Utsav celebrations. “Right from Ganesh idol to all decorative material everything ought to be eco-friendly and I will appreciate that separate competitions be organised in each city, prizes be awarded for these.”

Referring to the slogan ‘swaraj (self-rule) is my birth right and I shall have it’ given by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, he said, “Today is the time to say that good governance is our birth right and we will have it…” “Every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development. It is the factoring in of this outreach that will create a new India,” Modi said.

In the monthly broadcast through the All India Radio, Modi talked about the successful rescue mission conducted in Thailand where 12 teenaged football players were extracted after the cave they were visiting was waterlogged following imminent downpour. “The sense of responsibility and commitment, prevailing at every level was astonishing. The government, their parents, family members, media, citizens of that country, each one of them displayed an awe-inspiring sense of peace and patience. All of them came together as a team to accomplish their mission,” he added.

Modi also talked about the success of athlete Hima Das in the Junior Under-20 World Athletics Championship and parathlete Ekta Bhyan who won the gold and bronze medals in World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2018 held in Tunisia.

