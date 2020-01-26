Mann Ki Baat LIVE: ‘When every Indian takes step forward, India goes ahead by 130 crore steps’, says PM

PM Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2020, the program was broadcast on AIR and Doordarshan and on the Prime Minster’s app at 6 pm.
“2020’s first #MannKiBaat will take place tomorrow, on Republic Day. Keeping in mind the Republic Day celebrations in the morning, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will take place at 6 PM,” PM Modi tweeted.
Meanwhile, in the final episode of 2019, PM Modi said the country’s youth detests anarchy, nepotism, casteism and gender discrimination. PM Modi further said that in the new decade, the country would witness “active participation” of those born in the 21st century.
PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: "Countrymen will be thrilled to know that insurgency in the North-East has considerably reduced. And the biggest reason for that is that every issue of this region is being honestly and peacefully solved through dialogue. We live in the 21st century, that is the era of knowledge, science and democracy. Have you ever heard of a place where life has turned better due to violence? Have you ever heard of a place where peace and goodwill have been impediments in the quest of a good life?"
PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: "Finally the new decade of 2020, has brought a new ray of hope in the life of the Bru-Reang community. Considering everyone as its own and living with the spirit of togetherness is embedded in the ethos of this holy land. I would once again like to congratulate the residents of these states and the Bru-Reang community."
He also spoke about the militants who surrendered in Assam. "Those who had strayed towards the path of violence, have expressed their faith in peace and decided to become a partner in the country's progress and return to the mainstream," he underlined.
On the Bru-refugee agreement which was signed recently, the Prime Minister said, "A significant agreement was signed in Delhi. With it, the close-to-25-year-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis, a painful chapter, was put to an end forever and ever. Due to the busy routine and festive season, you might not have been able to learn about this historic agreement in detail. So I thought, I should definitely discuss this in Mann ki Baat. This problem pertains to the 90s."
Describing the different festivals celebrated in different parts of the country in the month of January, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, a couple of weeks ago, different parts of India were celebrating a variety of festivals. When Punjab was spreading the warmth of enthusiasm by celebrating Lohri, sisters and borthers of Tamil Nadu were celebrating Pongal and birth anniversary of Thiruvalluvar. Assam was aglow with the fascinating lustre of Bihu. In Gujarat, everywhere you could see kites in the sky and the pomp of Uttaraayan. In such an atmosphere, Delhi witnessed a historic event."
After wishing luck students for upcoming exams, the PM urged them to ensure doing some exercise. "By the way, these days, I see that many events pertaining to 'Fit India' are being organised. On January 18, our young friends organized a Cyclothon throughout the country. Millions of countrymen participating in this Cyclothon spread the message of fitness. Efforts to ensure that our New India remains fit that are evident at every level fills us with fervour & enthusiasm. The 'Fit India School' campaign, which started in November last year, is also bringing results. I have been told that till date, more than 65,000 schools have obtained the 'Fit India School' certificates through online registration. "
PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: "My dear countrymen, the exam season has arrived, and obviously all the students will be busy giving final shape to their preparations. After my experience with millions of students of the country through the platform of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. I can say with confidence that the youth fo the country is brimming with self-confidence and is ready to face every challenge."
On the Khelo India participation, PM Modi said, "It is very pleasant for all of us to learn that the participation of athletes in 'Khelo India Games' is on the upsurge year after year. And this also tells you about the increasing inclination towards sports in our school children. Not only this, in just three years, through 'Khelo India Games', thirty-two hundred gifted children have emerged on the sporting horizon! Many of these children grew up amidst dearth and poverty. "
He also cited examples of winners such who come from humble background such as the Mandal sibling trio—Malvika, Sujit and Pradeep of Guwahati who played football, kho-kho and hockey respectively and Purnashree Yoganathan from Tamil Nadu.
PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: "Friends, on 22nd January, the third 'Khelo India Games' concluded in Guwahati. These games had around 6 thousand players from different states participating. You will be surprised to know that 80 records were broken during this grand sports festival. And I am proud that of these 80 records, 56 were broken by our daughters. I along with all the winners, congratulate all the participants. I also thank all the people, coaches and technical officers associated with 'Khelo India Games’ for organising them successfully"
Speaking on water conservation efforts, PM Modi raised the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and said: "Quite a few extensive and innovative efforts are underway, in every corner of the country, for the sake of conserving water. It gives me joy to let you know that the Jal Shakti campaign that commenced last monsoon is taking rapid, successful strides with the aid of public participation. The best part is that in this campaign, people from all strata of society contributed wholeheartedly. Take for instance Jalore district in Rajasthan."
He cited examples from Uttarakhand and a village called Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh which have shown public participation in water conservation efforts.
PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: "And that's why, it is said, "Charaivetee, charaivetee, charaivetee..." Keep walking, keep marching, keep advancing! Your endeavour should revolve around that Mantra."
PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: Citing letters which he received from various people, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts taken by citizens for the betterment of the society. Congratulating one of the persons who wrote to him, PM Modi said, "Well, Shailesh ji, heartiest congratulations and many good wishes to you. The Mann Ki Baat Charter in connection with your New Year resolution is very innovative. I shall certainly send it back to you, along with my best wishes inscribed.
Speaking on the Mann ki Baat charter, Modi says, "Friends, when I was glancing through this ‘Mann Ki Baat Charter’, I was taken aback at the magnitude of its contents… a multitude of hash tags. And, of course, we have striven together on myriad endeavours."
PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: "' Can do' is the theme of the year. "Somebody has succeeded in doing something, can we too achieve that! Can that particular venture be replicated to bring about a colossal transformation in the entire country? Can we establish that change into permanence, turning it into a simple, natural social habit? For past many years, we would have made varied resolves. Just as saying 'No to single-use plastic', buying Khadi or local, respect for girl child and emphasizing on 'cashless economy'. Many resolutions came into being due to our conversations on this monthly radio programme and you all have strengthened it. "
PM Modi: "This is the first Mann ki Baat of the year and the decade. On the occasion of Republic Day, I thought it was apt to still speak with all of you, so I changed the usual 11 am slot to 6 pm. "
