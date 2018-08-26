Mann ki Baat LIVE updates: India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in this hour of grief, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat. The 47th episode of his radio address will be broadcast on All India Radio(AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. The Hindi broadcast will be immediately followed in regional languages
Mann ki Baat will also be broadcast on All India Radio’s website – http://www.allindiaradio.gov.in.
In his last episode on July 29, the Prime Minister appealed to the nation to protect the environment, celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and remembered freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad.
PM Modi also talked about the success of athlete Hima Das in the Junior Under-20 World Athletics Championship and parathlete Ekta Bhyan, who won the gold and bronze medals in World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2018 held in Tunisia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins the 47th episode of his radio address.
Here is the full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio address on July 29.
In the previous edition of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi appealed to the nation to care for the environment, celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and encouraged the youth to instil and revive their spirit to serve the nation. He also remembered freedom fighters Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad, whose birth anniversary was observed last week, on July 23, as he appealed to the citizens to follow their footsteps.
Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his address at 11 am. The 47th episode of his radio address will be broadcast on All India Radio(AIR) and Doordarshan.