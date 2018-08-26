Follow Us:
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
  • Mann ki Baat LIVE updates: India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in this hour of grief, says PM Modi
Mann ki Baat LIVE updates: India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in this hour of grief, says PM Modi

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 26, 2018 11:33:14 am
The 47th episode of PM Modi radio address will be broadcasted on All India Radio(AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat. The 47th episode of his radio address will be broadcast on All India Radio(AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. The Hindi broadcast will be immediately followed  in regional languages

Mann ki Baat will also be broadcast on All India Radio’s website – http://www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

In his last episode on July 29, the Prime Minister appealed to the nation to protect the environment, celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and remembered freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad.

PM Modi also talked about the success of athlete Hima Das in the Junior Under-20 World Athletics Championship and parathlete Ekta Bhyan, who won the gold and bronze medals in World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2018 held in Tunisia.

Live Blog

PM Modi will address the nation in the 47th edition of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Follow LIVE UPDATES.

11:31 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
PM Modi extended greetings to the community of engineers
11:26 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
The eyes of the nation are on Jakarta : PM Modi
11:22 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
PM Modi congratulate MP colleagues for a productive monsoon session
11:19 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
PM Modi remembers former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
11:15 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
PM Modi appreciates rescue efforts undertaken by forces in Kerala
11:13 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
11:06 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
PM Modi also conveys Janmashtami greetings to the nation
11:05 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
PM Modi extends Raksha Bandhan greetings
11:00 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
PM Modi begins his address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins the 47th episode of his radio address.

10:36 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
Mann Ki Baat begins at 11 am

(Twitter/NarendraModi)

10:27 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
Full text of PM Narendra Modi’s last edition of Mann Ki Baat

Here is the full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio address on July 29.

10:22 (IST) 26 Aug 2018

In the previous edition of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi appealed to the nation to care for the environment, celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and encouraged the youth to instil and revive their spirit to serve the nation. He also remembered freedom fighters Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad, whose birth anniversary was observed last week, on July 23, as he appealed to the citizens to follow their footsteps.

10:17 (IST) 26 Aug 2018
Mann ki Baat to be aired shortly

Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his address at 11 am.  The 47th episode of his radio address will be broadcast on All India Radio(AIR) and Doordarshan.

In the last episode PM Modi also talked about the successful rescue mission conducted in Thailand where 12 teenage football players were extracted from a network of caves they were exploring, the passage of which was flooded due to rains. “The sense of responsibility and commitment, prevailing at every level was astonishing. The government, their parents, family members, media, citizens of that country, each one of them displayed an awe-inspiring sense of peace and patience. All of them came together as a team to accomplish their mission,” he said.

