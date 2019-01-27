Mann Ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: Happy we fulfilled demand to make Netaji files public, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addresses the nation at 11 am in his first Mann Ki Baat broadcast of this year. PM Modi had earlier invited people “to share their ideas and suggestions” via the NaMo app. The prime minister’s address will be broadcast on all All India Radio and Doordarshan networks and can be streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.
In the last episode — which was aired on December 30 — the prime minister spoke about the achievements of the country over the year and Kumbh Mela. In his last address, which marked the last episode of the year, he also spoke about how spreading negativity is fairly easier, and hence urged people to come together to make positivity viral. He said that only collective efforts of the people have ensured that India achieved a lot in 2018. He also said the if people’s resolve is strong, hardships fail to turn into obstacles. “I sincerely hope that India’s journey on the path of advancement & progress continues through 2019 too. Taking her to newer heights with her inner strengths.”
Happy to fulfill demand to make Netaji files public, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
India has been the birthplace of many great men, one such man was Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. On January 23 the nation celebrated his birthday in a different way. I was invited to inaugurate a museum which acknowledged the contributions of the freedom fighters of India. Netaji's death has been a source of mystery and there has been a constant demand for the release of files related to his death. We are happy to have fulfilled these demands to make the files public: PM Modi
PM Modi appreciates the Election Commission of India in his Mann Ki Baat address
Modi took a moment to honour the Election Commission of India. He spoke about the scale of elections in India and mentioned the hard work put in by the election officials to conduct the polls. He says that the Election Commission was established on January 25 and so this day is being celebrated as 'National Voter's Day'.
With the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, it would be the first time that the youth of the 21st century will get a chance to vote and be an important part of the democratic process, says PM Modi.
PM Modi pays homage to Sri Shivakumara Swami in Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi pays homage to Sri Shivakumara Swami in a tweet
Modi begins Mann Ki Baat address with tribute to Sri Shivakumara Swami
PM Narendra Modi begins his Mann Ki Baat address by paying tributes to Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt who passed away on January 21.
Read the full text of PM Modi's 51st edition 'Mann ki baat'
Read the full text of PM Modi's 51st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki baat' where he spoke about Sardar Patel award, festivals and lauds different campaigns initiated in various parts of the country.
Follow link to PM Modi's last episode of Mann Ki Baat broadcast
Here is the link to PM Modi's last podcast aired on December 30. Follow to read the updates on what he spoke about in his hour-long speech.
PM Modi tweets about his Mann Ki Baat broadcast
The address will be broadcast on all All India Radio and Doordarshan networks and can also be streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.
Can’t believe PM Modi spoke about me on Mann Ki Baat: Lassi seller’s boxer daughter Rajni
On the morning of the broadcast, Jasmer Singh got to know that his daughter Rajni, the 16-year-old national junior boxing champion, would get a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly Mann ki Baat. It was Rajni’s coach, Surinder Malik, who first got the confirmation from a Doordarshan official.
Malik was told about Modi’s interest in the inspiring story. Modi had spoken about Rajni for over two minutes, recounting how Jasmer supported her dream despite financial hardship. “On winning the gold medal, Rajni ran to a milk stall and drank a glass of milk to honour her father Jasmer Singh, who sells lassi. She said her father had sacrificed a lot to help her reach this stage… When she expressed her desire to learn boxing, her father was determined to provide all possible resources, and encouraged her in her pursuit,” he said, as he congratulated Rajni and her parents.
Read more here
Mann Ki Baat: Good work being done around us, make positivity viral, says PM Modi
In the last episode for 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the country’s achievements over the year and asked people to be positive. He said negativity is spread easily, but there is a lot of good work being done in the country and asked people to “make positivity viral”. “Spreading negativity is fairly easy,” the Prime Minister said, adding, “Some really good work is being done around us, in our society”.
He spoke on the celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary, the Kumbh Mela, and the Sardar Patel Award for National Integration, announced by him recently.
Read more here
Hello. Welcome to our Mann Ki Baat LIVE blog... Follow us for latest updates.