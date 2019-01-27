Mann Ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: Happy we fulfilled demand to make Netaji files public, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addresses the nation at 11 am in his first Mann Ki Baat broadcast of this year. PM Modi had earlier invited people “to share their ideas and suggestions” via the NaMo app. The prime minister’s address will be broadcast on all All India Radio and Doordarshan networks and can be streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.

In the last episode — which was aired on December 30 — the prime minister spoke about the achievements of the country over the year and Kumbh Mela. In his last address, which marked the last episode of the year, he also spoke about how spreading negativity is fairly easier, and hence urged people to come together to make positivity viral. He said that only collective efforts of the people have ensured that India achieved a lot in 2018. He also said the if people’s resolve is strong, hardships fail to turn into obstacles. “I sincerely hope that India’s journey on the path of advancement & progress continues through 2019 too. Taking her to newer heights with her inner strengths.”