Mann Ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi begins his address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’. This comes a day after he addressed a gathering in Bahrain and was conferred the highest civilian award by the King of Bahrain.

Modi on Saturday, expressing grief at Jaitley’s death, wrote on Twitter: “I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain while my dead friend is no more.” Jaitley who was known as the Prime Minister’s trouble-shooter-in-chief, will be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today afternoon.

The Mann ki Baat programme is being aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi App. It can also be live-streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry).