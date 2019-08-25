Mann Ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi begins his address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’. This comes a day after he addressed a gathering in Bahrain and was conferred the highest civilian award by the King of Bahrain.
Modi on Saturday, expressing grief at Jaitley’s death, wrote on Twitter: “I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain while my dead friend is no more.” Jaitley who was known as the Prime Minister’s trouble-shooter-in-chief, will be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today afternoon.
The Mann ki Baat programme is being aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi App. It can also be live-streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry).
Venice Biennale art show unveils photo exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi: PM
The India Pavillion at Venice Biennale art show unveiled an exhibition on Gandhiji. Sharing this information with listeners, Modi said, "Of special interest were Haripura Panels. "Before the Haripura (Congress) Session, in 1937-38, Mahatma Gandhi had invited the then Principal of Shantiniketan Kala Bhavan, Nandlal Bose."
PM speaks on various festivals which will be celebrated over the next 2 months
While speaking about Gandhi Jayanti, he also greeted listeners on the festival of Janmashtami which was celebrated on Saturday. He spoke about the friendship that Lord Krishna and Sudama shared. Talking about the upcoming 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, "I have been extremely fortunate to have been blessed with the opportunity to visit a number of significant places associated with revered Mahatma Gandhi and pay my homage."
PM speaks on commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
Ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's 150 birth anniversary, PM Modi spoke about community mobilization and "value addition to the society". Sharing his experience regarding his visit to Dandi where he inaugurated a museum, he encouraged people to visit more places where Mahatma Gandhi had lived and visited and share these pictures on social media.
Welcome to our LIVE Blog!