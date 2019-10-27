Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Country will be indebted to Sardar Patel for ensuring fundamental rights, says PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/mann-ki-baat-live-updates-narendra-modi-maharashtra-haryana-elections-diwali-6090059/
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Country will be indebted to Sardar Patel for ensuring fundamental rights, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: The Prime Minister's address, which comes on the occasion of Hindu festival Diwali, is likely to revolve around the recently held Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.
PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: In his monthly Mann ki Baat program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. The Prime Minister also called on to celebrate the women power of India, saying that everyone should take inspiration from ‘Bharat ki Laxmis’.
His address is also likely to revolve around the recently held Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.
In his last Mann ki Baat address, the PM had urged people to join the movement against single-use plastic on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. He had also urged the youth to stop tobacco consumption and build a fit India.
Live Blog
PM Modi addresses the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. Follow this space for live updates.
Country will be indebted to Sardar Patel for ensuring fundamental rights to citizens: PM Modi
PM Modi: "Our country will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for playing an instrumental role in the Constitution Assembly. He did the important job of ensuring the fundamental rights so that there remains no possibility of any discrimination based on caste and community."
Statue of Unity fills every Indian with pride: PM Modi
On 31st October 2018, 'Statue of Unity', made in the memory of Sardar Patel, was dedicated to the nation and world. It's the tallest statue of world, twice the height of 'Statue of Liberty'. The tallest statue of the world fills every Indian with pride.
Guru Nanak one of the most accomplished travellers of his time: PM Modi
PM Modi: "A few days ago, ambassadors from at least 85 countries went to Amritsar from Delhi. They not only visited the Golden Temple, but also got to know a lot about the Sikh culture. They also shared the pictures taken there on their social media."
"Guru Nanak Dev ji took his message to far, far places in the world. He used to be one of the most accomplished travellers of his time. May his birth anniversary inspire us to imbibe his message into our lives."
Guru Nanak Dev's influence is not only in India but across the world: PM Modi
PM Modi: "Guru Nanak Dev ji's 550th birth anniversary will be celebrated across the world on November 12. Guru Nanak Dev's influence is not only in India but across the world. He used to believe that there is no price for selfless service."
Read, take inspiration from Bharat ki Laxmi's: PM Modi
PM Modi: "People have shared a lot of stories regarding Bharat ki Laxmi. You all should read them, take inspiration and share something similar happening around you. I bow down in respect to these Laxmis (Goddesses) of India."
Let's celebrate the women power of India: PM Modi
PM Modi: "We had decided that we will do something different this Diwali. I had said that - let's celebrate the women power of India and their achievements, as in rever the Bharat ki Laxmi."
Govts of many countries celebrate Diwali: PM Modi
PM Modi: "Diwali is celebrated in many parts of the world today. Not only the Indian community but also the government of many countries, their citizens and the social organisations there also participate in these celebrations enthusiastically. In a way, they make a 'Bharat' there."
PM Modi greets the nation on Diwali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his Mann ki Baat address by wishing the country on the occasion of Diwali.
In his last address through Mann ki Baat, PM Modi spoke about the welfare works being led by women in various fields. He pushed for women empowerment and asked people to encourage women in order to strengthen the ways for their own prosperity. Making a case for building a fit India, PM Modi concluded his address by urging people to participate in the ‘Run for Unity’ event on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31.
