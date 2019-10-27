Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Country will be indebted to Sardar Patel for ensuring fundamental rights, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: In his monthly Mann ki Baat program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. The Prime Minister also called on to celebrate the women power of India, saying that everyone should take inspiration from ‘Bharat ki Laxmis’.

His address is also likely to revolve around the recently held Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

In his last Mann ki Baat address, the PM had urged people to join the movement against single-use plastic on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. He had also urged the youth to stop tobacco consumption and build a fit India.