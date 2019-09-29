Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Back from US, PM Modi to address nation shortly

Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday.

PM Modi received a resounding welcome on Saturday when he returned to India from his US trip. He addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday and described terrorism as one of the biggest challenges for the entire humanity.

The Prime Minister further added that India’s stature has gone up immensely since 2014, adding that his ‘Howdy Modi’ diaspora event in Houston, Texas was a huge success. PM Modi addressed over 50,000 Indian Americans at Houston, where he was joined by US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, PM Modi received the Global Goalkeeper award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. “This honour is not mine but of the crores of Indians who not only fulfilled the Swachh Bharat dream but also made it a part of their daily lives,” he said on accepting the award.