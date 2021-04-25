Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 11 am today amid Covid-19 surge

During last month's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the country's vaccination programme. (File Photo)

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today.

This comes at a time when the country is fighting a second wave of the novel coronavirus, registering over 3 lakh cases every day for the last three days. The nation is also facing an acute shortage in supply of medical oxygen, with patients allegedly dying because of lack of it in many states.

In the earlier edition of the Prime Minister’s address, he had spoken about how modernisation in the agriculture sector is the need of the hour. “In order to create new employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, to increase farmers’ income, it is equally important to adopt new alternatives, innovations along with traditional agricultural practices,” he had said.

The prime minister’s call for embracing modern practices in agriculture comes at a time when hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.