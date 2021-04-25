scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 11 am today amid Covid-19 surge

The Prime Minister will be addressing the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 25, 2021 8:52:29 am
During last month's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the country's vaccination programme. (File Photo)

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today.

This comes at a time when the country is fighting a second wave of the novel coronavirus, registering over 3 lakh cases every day for the last three days. The nation is also facing an acute shortage in supply of medical oxygen, with patients allegedly dying because of lack of it in many states.

In the earlier edition of the Prime Minister’s address, he had spoken about how modernisation in the agriculture sector is the need of the hour. “In order to create new employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, to increase farmers’ income, it is equally important to adopt new alternatives, innovations along with traditional agricultural practices,” he had said.

The prime minister’s call for embracing modern practices in agriculture comes at a time when hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Live Blog

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases. Top updates here:

08:52 (IST)25 Apr 2021
PM Modi to address 76th episode of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today.

A paramedic assists Covid-19 patients with oxygen support as they wait inside an Ambulance outside a Civil Hospital in Gujarat. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindan)

In last month's edition, modernisation in the agriculture sector and the country's vaccination programme took centrestage during the Prime Minister's address.

“In order to create new employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, to increase farmers’ income, it is equally important to adopt new alternatives, innovations along with traditional agricultural practices,” he said. The country has witnessed this during the white revolution and bee farming is also emerging as one such alternative, he added.

The call, however, came at a time when hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

PM Modi also lauded the vaccination programs in the country. “In March last year, all of us were worried about vaccination against coronavirus. But today, India is running the world’s biggest vaccination drive.” “In UP’s Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of ‘Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi‘,” the prime minister said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
X
x