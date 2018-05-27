Mann Ki Baat HIGHLIGHTS: PM Modi talks about plastic pollution, fit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat”. In the 44th edition of the radio programme, PM Modi touched upon a host of issues, ranging from Fit India campaign to plastic pollution. He also remembered the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary. In his 30-minute speech, PM Modi also underlined the importance of indigenous games/sports in shaping a healthy childhood and at the same time imparting cultural values among children.
During his 30-minute speech, he also admired D Prakash Rao, a tea vendor from Cuttack in Odisha, running a school and spending half his income on children living in slums.
The programme was broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 pm.
Meanwhile, the prime minister also inaugurated the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore, earlier today.
The prime minister extended his warm wishes to all on the upcoming festival of Eid. He hoped that the festival will strengthen the bonds of communal harmony in the society.
Prime Minister Modi talked about the importance of indigenous sports/games like 'gilli-danda', kite flying, that help shape a beautiful childhood. He says the trend of such games is loosing and laments over the fading cultural values they impart.
PM Modi says he is happy that the captain of Indian cricket team has challenged him. He appreciates Virat Kohli's initiative and says it will keep us fit and encourage others to remain fit. He was talking about the #FitIndia campaign, which has been followed by people from all walks of life.
Prime Minister Modi mentions the name of D Prakash Rao, a tea-seller in Cuttack, Odisha for bringing a drastic change in the lives of poor children.
PM Modi pays tribute to the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary today. Earlier, he also posted on Twitter, remembering the leader.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Environment Day, expressed concern about plastic pollution. He said it is crucial to strike a chord with nature.
