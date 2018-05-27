Mann Ki Baat HIGHLIGHTS: PM Modi talks about plastic pollution, fit India

Mann Ki Baat HIGHLIGHTS: The PM is expected to touch upon development targets met so far, as the BJP government completes four years in office today. Mann Ki Baat HIGHLIGHTS: The PM is expected to touch upon development targets met so far, as the BJP government completes four years in office today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat”. In the 44th edition of the radio programme, PM Modi touched upon a host of issues, ranging from Fit India campaign to plastic pollution. He also remembered the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary. In his 30-minute speech, PM Modi also underlined the importance of indigenous games/sports in shaping a healthy childhood and at the same time imparting cultural values among children.

During his 30-minute speech, he also admired D Prakash Rao, a tea vendor from Cuttack in Odisha, running a school and spending half his income on children living in slums.

The programme was broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also inaugurated the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore, earlier today.