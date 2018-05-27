Mann Ki Baat HIGHLIGHTS: PM Modi talks about plastic pollution, fit India

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Mann Ki Baat HIGHLIGHTS: In today's programme, PM Modi talked about diverse topics like fitness, plastic pollution and people from humble background bringing a positive change. He also remembered Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2018 3:10:44 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat”. In the 44th edition of the radio programme, PM Modi touched upon a host of issues, ranging from Fit India campaign to plastic pollution. He also remembered the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary. In his 30-minute speech, PM Modi also underlined the importance of indigenous games/sports in shaping a healthy childhood and at the same time imparting cultural values among children.

During his 30-minute speech, he also admired D Prakash Rao, a tea vendor from Cuttack in Odisha, running a school and spending half his income on children living in slums.

The programme was broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also inaugurated the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore, earlier today.  Follow all the LIVE UPDATES here.

Live Blog

11:53 (IST) 27 May 2018
PM Modi extends warm wishes on upcoming festival of Eid

The prime minister extended his warm wishes to all on the upcoming festival of Eid. He hoped that the festival will strengthen the bonds of communal harmony in the society.

11:45 (IST) 27 May 2018
Modi underlines the importance of indigenous sports, says they also teach the children about Indian culture

Prime Minister Modi talked about the importance of indigenous sports/games like 'gilli-danda', kite flying, that help shape a beautiful childhood. He says the trend of such games is loosing and laments over the fading cultural values they impart. 

11:36 (IST) 27 May 2018
I am happy to accept Virat Kohli's fitness challenge: PM Modi

PM Modi says he is happy that the captain of Indian cricket team has challenged him. He appreciates Virat Kohli's initiative and says it will keep us fit and encourage others to remain fit. He was talking about the #FitIndia campaign, which has been followed by people from all walks of life.

11:29 (IST) 27 May 2018
Modi lauds D Prakash Rao, a tea-seller from Odisha, for tansforming lives of poor kids

Prime Minister Modi mentions the name of D Prakash Rao, a tea-seller in Cuttack, Odisha for bringing a drastic change in the lives of poor children. (Pic courtesy- ANI)

11:26 (IST) 27 May 2018
PM lauds tribal students from Maharashtra for scaling Mount Everest
11:24 (IST) 27 May 2018
PM Modi pays tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his  54th death anniversary today. Earlier, he also posted on Twitter, remembering the leader. 

11:18 (IST) 27 May 2018
We should maintain a harmony with nature, not go against it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Environment  Day, expressed concern about plastic pollution. He said it is crucial to strike a chord with nature.

11:12 (IST) 27 May 2018
PM congratulates 6-member woman team of Navy who sailed 22,000 nautical miles in 254 days to circumnavigate the globe
11:10 (IST) 27 May 2018
pm modi mann ki baat, modi mann ki baat, four years of bjp, bjp government, moi radio talk On the fourth anniversary of BJP government's rule, PM Modi is expected to talk about the road traveled so far. (File)

The Prime Minister, through his massive outreach programme,  has spoken on a host of issues ranging from farmers' problems to examination pressure on students. As the BJP government completes four years in office today, PM Modi will address the nation in his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and is expected to talk about the targets met so far. He also inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, earlier today. The first National Highway in the country with 14 lanes, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway includes 6-lane Expressway and 4+4 Service lanes from Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi to UP Border.

