Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi addresses the nation, lauds athletes Hima Das, Ekta Bhyan

PM Modi Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: The 46th episode of the radio programme was broadcasted on AIR and Doordarshan network. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) PM Modi Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: The 46th episode of the radio programme was broadcasted on AIR and Doordarshan network. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Sunday through his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat. The 46th episode of his radio address was broadcasted on All India Radio(AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. in today’s programme PM Modi appealed to the nation to care for the environment, celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and to the youth to instill and revive their spirit to serve the nation.

PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate investment projects in Lucknow, at 11:30 am today. He reached Lucknow yesterday to mark the three-year anniversary of his government’s flagship urban development schemes — AMRUT, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Smart Cities mission.

In his last address, the prime minister spoke on an array of topics like the contribution of doctors in nation building, Sant Kabir Das’ message on social harmony, the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the contribution of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in ensuring that part of Bengal remained with India, and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre among others.