Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi addresses the nation, lauds athletes Hima Das, Ekta Bhyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Sunday through his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat. The 46th episode of his radio address was broadcasted on All India Radio(AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. in today’s programme PM Modi appealed to the nation to care for the environment, celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and to the youth to instill and revive their spirit to serve the nation.
PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate investment projects in Lucknow, at 11:30 am today. He reached Lucknow yesterday to mark the three-year anniversary of his government’s flagship urban development schemes — AMRUT, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Smart Cities mission.
In his last address, the prime minister spoke on an array of topics like the contribution of doctors in nation building, Sant Kabir Das’ message on social harmony, the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the contribution of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in ensuring that part of Bengal remained with India, and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre among others.
PM Modi hailed the achievements of athletes Hima Das, Ekta Bhyan and applauded their efforts and dedication. Das, who one gold for 400 meter race at Junior Under 20 World Athletic Championship and Bhyan, who one gold and bronze at World Para Athlete Grand Prix 2018, went against their challenges to achieve victory.
Prime Minister Modi paid his tributes to freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, whose 112th birth anniversary was celebrated on July 23.
Raising his concerns over degradation of the environment, PM Modi appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Utsav in an eco-friendly manner.
PM Modi remembered freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak and praised his spirit to serve the country. He said, Tilak had the courage and intelligence to fight the British. His services to the country are commendable.
Appeals to the people to revive the spirit of service to the nation and contribute in their own manner to make the country better.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins the 46th episode of his radio address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised that by 2022, the government will provide a roof to all homeless people. "The government is trying to provide a roof over every head by 2022. Keeping this in mind, 54 lakh houses have been sanctioned in urban areas in the last three years. More than 10 million houses have been handed over to the public, not just in cities, but even in the villages. We aim to build 1 crore houses by 2022," he said in Lucknow.
PM Modi also gave away different awards on the occasion to mark three years of the government’s flagship programmes. While Pune, Hyderabad and Indore were given awards for issuing Municipal bonds, Pune was awarded for bringing the best project under Smart City mission.
In Lucknow, the prime minister also laid the foundation stones as well as inaugurated 99 urban development projects for Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 3,897 crore. He also transferred funds into the accounts of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna beneficiaries through direct online transfer, apart from interacting with the beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, PM Modi reached Lucknow yesterday to mark the three-year anniversary of urban development schemes — AMRUT, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Smart Cities mission. Modi also credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former MP from Lucknow, for revolutionising urban infrastructure.
He said that he wanted to bring gas stoves to every mother and provide economic security to the farmer. Invoking Vajpayee, Modi said that Lucknow was the former prime minister’s “Karma Bhumi” and that his government was taking it forward.
PM Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly begin his address to the nation.