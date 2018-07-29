Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi addresses the nation, lauds athletes Hima Das, Ekta Bhyan

Follow Us:
Sunday, July 29, 2018
PM Modi Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: The monthly radio programme is being broadcasted on All India Radio(AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2018 11:42:40 am
Mann ki baat, Mann ki baat live, Mann ki baat live stream, modi Mann ki baat, Mann ki baat modi, modi live, modi news, india news PM Modi Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: The 46th episode of the radio programme was broadcasted on AIR and Doordarshan network. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Sunday through his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat. The 46th episode of his radio address was broadcasted on All India Radio(AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. in today’s programme PM Modi appealed to the nation to care for the environment, celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and to the youth to instill and revive their spirit to serve the nation.

PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate investment projects in Lucknow, at 11:30 am today. He reached Lucknow yesterday to mark the three-year anniversary of his government’s flagship urban development schemes — AMRUT, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Smart Cities mission.

In his last address, the prime minister spoke on an array of topics like the contribution of doctors in nation building, Sant Kabir Das’ message on social harmony, the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the contribution of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in ensuring that part of Bengal remained with India, and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre among others.

11:39 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Lauds Hima Das, Ekta Bhyan

PM Modi hailed the achievements of athletes Hima Das, Ekta Bhyan and applauded their efforts and dedication. Das, who one gold for 400 meter race at Junior Under 20 World Athletic Championship and Bhyan, who one gold and bronze at World Para Athlete Grand Prix 2018, went against their challenges to achieve victory.

11:30 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Remembering Chandra Shekhar Azad

Prime Minister Modi paid his tributes to freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, whose 112th birth anniversary was celebrated on July 23.

11:27 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Appeals for eco-friendly Ganesh utsav

Raising his concerns over degradation of the environment, PM Modi appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Utsav in an eco-friendly manner.

11:25 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Prime Minister applauds young achievers
11:24 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
PM Modi pays tributes to Lokmanya Tilak

PM Modi remembered freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak and praised his spirit to serve the country. He said, Tilak had the courage and intelligence to fight the British. His services to the country are commendable.

11:23 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
11:20 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
PM Modi appeals for spirit to serve the nation

Appeals to the people to revive the spirit of service to the nation and contribute in their own manner to make the country better.

11:15 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
PM Modi encourages the youth
11:10 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
11:09 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
PM Modi emphasises the need to care for the environment
11:08 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
PM Modi begins his address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins the 46th episode of his radio address.

11:07 (IST) 29 Jul 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised that by 2022, the government will provide a roof to all homeless people. "The government is trying to provide a roof over every head by 2022. Keeping this in mind, 54 lakh houses have been sanctioned in urban areas in the last three years. More than 10 million houses have been handed over to the public, not just in cities, but even in the villages. We aim to build 1 crore houses by 2022," he said in Lucknow.

10:53 (IST) 29 Jul 2018

PM Modi also gave away different awards on the occasion to mark three years of the government’s flagship programmes. While Pune, Hyderabad and Indore were given awards for issuing Municipal bonds, Pune was awarded for bringing the best project under Smart City mission.

Read Full Report

10:51 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
PM inaugurates Rs 3,897 crore projects

In Lucknow, the prime minister also laid the foundation stones as well as inaugurated 99 urban development projects for Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 3,897 crore. He also transferred funds into the accounts of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna beneficiaries through direct online transfer, apart from interacting with the beneficiaries.

10:49 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
PM Modi in Lucknow

Meanwhile, PM Modi reached Lucknow yesterday to mark the three-year anniversary of urban development schemes — AMRUT, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Smart Cities mission. Modi also credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former MP from Lucknow, for revolutionising urban infrastructure.

He said that he wanted to bring gas stoves to every mother and provide economic security to the farmer. Invoking Vajpayee, Modi said that Lucknow was the former prime minister’s “Karma Bhumi” and that his government was taking it forward.

PM Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

10:40 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Mann Ki Baat begins at 11am
10:38 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
10:37 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Remembering Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The prime minister also remembered the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. “Yesterday was the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee…for Mookerjee, the most important thing was the integrity and unity of India — and for these, at the young age of 52, he also sacrificed his life…,” Modi said. Read More

10:33 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
PM invoked Kabir in previous edition of Mann ki Baat

In his last address on June 24, PM Modi emphasised on social cohesion during his as he invoked Kabir, whose writings influenced the Bhakti movement, and said the poet appealed to “people to rise above divisions of religion and caste and make knowledge and wisdom the sole basis of recognition”.

“…The true saint is the one who recognises and understands the sufferings of others. Those who do not feel the pain of others are insensitive, uncompassionate. Kabir Das ji laid great emphasis on social cohesion. He was a thinker way ahead of his times."

10:32 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Mann ki Baat to be aired shortly

Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly begin his address to the nation.

In his previous radio address, Prime Minister Modi also referred to the Goods & Services Tax, which completed one year since its implementation, and said the credit “should go to the states”. “‘One Nation, One Tax’ was the dream of the people of this country that has become a reality today. If I’ve to give credit to anyone for successful implementation of ‘One Nation One Tax reform’, then I credit the states of our nation. GST is a great example of cooperative federalism, where all the states decided to take a unanimous decision in the interest of the nation, and then such a huge tax reform could be implemented in the country.”

