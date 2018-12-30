Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address the nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 51st edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday that will be aired at 11 am. The PM’s speech will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, information and broadcasting ministry and allindiaradio.gov.in will also air the speech.

In his last address which marked the 50th episode of the programme, PM Modi spoke about how radio had helped him “truly connect with the masses to reach out to people”. He also addressed the opening of Kartarpur corridor which between India and Pakistan. He also referred to the youth of today being absolutely ambitious in their lives and also paid his tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The Prime Minister will be in Port Blair today to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose led Azad Hind Sarkar.