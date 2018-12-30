Toggle Menu
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address the nation at 11 am

The Prime Minister today will be at Port Blair to commemorate the 75th anniversay of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose led Azad Hind Sarkar.

PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat will begin at 11 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 51st edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday that will be aired at 11 am. The PM’s speech will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, information and broadcasting ministry and allindiaradio.gov.in will also air the speech.

In his last address which marked the 50th episode of the programme, PM Modi spoke about how radio had helped him “truly connect with the masses to reach out to people”. He also addressed the opening of Kartarpur corridor which between India and Pakistan. He also referred to the youth of today being absolutely ambitious in their lives and also paid his tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Live Blog

PM Modi's Mann ki Baat will be his last radio address this year. LIVE UPDATES.

Residents of Odisha and Assam share their thoughts on the monthly programme

The 51st episode and the last edition for 2018 of Mann ki Baat will air at 11 am

Responding to a question in the previous edition on why he had chosen radio over other means of social media and mobile apps, PM Modi said, “In terms of the reach & depth of communication, radio has been incomparable. I have been nursing that feeling ever since, acknowledging its power & strength. Hence when I became the Prime Minister, it was natural for me to turn towards a strong, effective medium.”

Reiterating on why he began the monthly programme, he said, “From remote villages to Metro cities, from farmers to young professionals … the array just prompted me to embark upon this journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”

