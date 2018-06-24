Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi remembers ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in his address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the Mann Ki Baat radio programme ‘Mani Ki Baat’ at 11 am Sunday. The 45th episode of the programme was broadcasted on AIR and Doordarshan network. PM Modi began his address to the nation by praising the efforts made by Afghanistan cricket team as well as the ‘sportsman spirit’ showcased by their Indian counterparts. He spoke on an array of topics like the contribution of doctors in nation’s development, the message of Kabir Das, upcoming 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the contribution of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in ensuring that part of Bengal remained with India, Jallianwala Bagh massacre among others.
It will is also being streamed on the YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. After PM Modi’s address, the programme will be broadcast in regional languages. The broadcast will be repeated at 8 pm.
"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was intently passionate about the development of West Bengal. It is because of his acumen, skills, and agility that a part of Bengal could be saved and it is a part of independent India in the present day," claimed the Prime Minister.
"Guru Nanak Dev Ji contributed a lot to eradicate the casteist divisions and social inequalities in Indian society. He used to preach that help to poor and downtrodden is the service of God," said PM Modi while remembering the founder of the Sikh faith and discussed ways to celebrate his upcoming 550th Prakash Parv.
Prime Minister Modi praised doctors and medical professionals for their contribution to nation's development. "It is the mother who gives birth but often it is the doctor who bestows people with a rebirth, remarked PM Modi.
"Today Yoga is ushering in a 'wellness revolution' in the world. It is being received well by people across the globe. More people should strive to include yoga in their daily lifestyles," said PM Modi.