Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi remembers ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in his address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the Mann Ki Baat radio programme ‘Mani Ki Baat’ at 11 am Sunday. The 45th episode of the programme was broadcasted on AIR and Doordarshan network. PM Modi began his address to the nation by praising the efforts made by Afghanistan cricket team as well as the ‘sportsman spirit’ showcased by their Indian counterparts. He spoke on an array of topics like the contribution of doctors in nation’s development, the message of Kabir Das, upcoming 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the contribution of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in ensuring that part of Bengal remained with India, Jallianwala Bagh massacre among others.

It will is also being streamed on the YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. After PM Modi’s address, the programme will be broadcast in regional languages. The broadcast will be repeated at 8 pm.