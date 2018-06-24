Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi remembers ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in his address to nation

Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
PM Modi Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: "Today Yoga is ushering in a 'wellness revolution' in the world. It is being received well by people across the globe. More people should strive to include yoga in their daily lifestyles," said PM Modi while recalling the recently concluded Yoga Day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2018 11:50:57 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the Mann Ki Baat radio programme ‘Mani Ki Baat’ at 11 am Sunday. The 45th episode of the programme was broadcasted on AIR and Doordarshan network. PM Modi began his address to the nation by praising the efforts made by Afghanistan cricket team as well as the ‘sportsman spirit’ showcased by their Indian counterparts. He spoke on an array of topics like the contribution of doctors in nation’s development, the message of Kabir Das, upcoming 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the contribution of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in ensuring that part of Bengal remained with India, Jallianwala Bagh massacre among others.

It will is also being streamed on the YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. After PM Modi’s address, the programme will be broadcast in regional languages. The broadcast will be repeated at 8 pm.

Live Blog

11:43 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ensured that a part of Bengal remained with India: PM Modi

"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was intently passionate about the development of West Bengal. It is because of his acumen, skills, and agility that a part of Bengal could be saved and it is a part of independent India in the present day," claimed the Prime Minister. 

11:36 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
PM Modi recalls the contributions of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee
11:34 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
PM Modi talks about 550th 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism

"Guru Nanak  Dev Ji contributed a lot to eradicate the casteist divisions and social inequalities in Indian society.  He used to preach that help to poor and downtrodden is the service of God," said PM Modi while remembering the founder of the Sikh faith and discussed ways to celebrate his upcoming 550th Prakash Parv.

11:27 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
Doctors don't just cure, they also heal: PM Modi
11:21 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
PM Modi appreciates medical professionals for their contribution to nation's development

Prime Minister Modi praised doctors and medical professionals for their contribution to nation's development. "It is the mother who gives birth but often it is the doctor who bestows people with a rebirth, remarked PM Modi. 

11:17 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
Yoga transcends all boundaries and unites people: PM Modi
11:08 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
PM Modi recalls the Yoga Day celebrations

"Today Yoga is ushering in a 'wellness revolution'  in the world. It is being received well by people across the globe. More people should strive to include yoga in their daily lifestyles," said PM Modi. 

11:05 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
PM Modi begins the address by praising Afghanistan's cricket team

In the previous episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi appeared to listeners to refrain from using low-grade plastic and polythene and reminded them about the negative impact that these plastics have on the environment, wildlife and the health of the people at large. “The theme this year is ‘beat plastic pollution’. I appeal to you not to use low-grade plastic and polythene and understand the importance of the theme. It (use of plastic) leaves a negative impact on our nature, the wildlife and our health,” Modi said.

