Mann ki baat: Invoking Tilak, PM Modi says good governance every Indian’s birthright

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said good governance is the “birthright” of every Indian and they should have it. Remembering freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak — who was born on July 23, 1856 and died on August 1, 1920 — the Prime Minister said, “Lokmanya Tilak evoked self-confidence among our countrymen and gave the slogan ‘Swaraj is our birthright and I shall have it’. Today is the time to say that good governance is our birthright and we will have it.”

“Every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development. It is the factoring in of this outreach that will create a new India,” he said in his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat”.

In his message to students who had taken admission to colleges for higher studies, the Prime Minister said, “All I would like to say to you is ‘Be calm, enjoy life, seek inner happiness in life. There is no alternative to books, one has to study, yet one’s bent of mind should be towards discovering new things.”

Modi said that while February and March get consumed in exams, papers and answers, April and May are meant for enjoying vacations, followed by results and career choices.

“July is the month when the youth step into a new phase of life, where the focus shifts from questions and veers towards cut-offs. The attention of students steers from home to hostel. Students submit themselves to the tutelage of professors vis a vis the shadow of their parents,” the Prime Minister said.

Leaving home for the first time, moving out of one’s village, coming out of a protective environment amounts to taking charge of the course of one’s life, he said.

The Prime Minister said childhood friends are precious, but selecting, making and maintaining new friendships is a task that requires immense prudence. “Keep learning something new, such as newer skills and languages. Young people who leave their homes for the sake of studies should discover their new places, know more about the people, language, culture and tourism…,” he said.

The Prime Minister referred to a student, whose father earns his livelihood by picking waste, who had cracked the entrance exam for MBBS at AIIMS, Jodhpur, in his first attempt.

“There are many such instances of students from deprived families who, through sheer determination and perseverance, overcame all odds and stood out to be beacons of inspiration to others,” he said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated athlete Hima Das who got India its first-ever track gold at a global event by winning the 400 m final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The Prime Minister also lauded Ekta Bhyan, Yogesh Qathuniaji and Sundar Singh Gurjar who won medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2018 held in Tunisia.

Blaming the human tendency of choosing the path of conflict with nature for environmental imbalance, Modi urged people to protect it for the benefit of humankind.

He urged people to use eco-friendly material for the Ganesh Utsav celebrations. “Right from Ganesh idol to all decorative material everything ought to be eco-friendly and I will appreciate that separate competitions be organised in each city, prizes be awarded for these; and I will like that eco-friendly items related to Ganesh Utsav are displayed for wider publicity on My Gov and Narendra Modi App,” he said.

