Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi expected to speak on India’s fight against coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am on Sunday. In this 64th episode scheduled on the 33rd day of the nationwide lockdown, PM Modi is expected to brief listeners on the measures taken by his government to fight the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Modi said that he had been getting ‘insightful inputs’ for this Mann Ki Baat speech and urged people to tune in to listen to him. “Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bwPKfiXOYC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2020

With more than a month into the lockodown, a measure to arrest the spread of coronavirus in India, the number of cases now stands at 24, 942 with 779 fatalities. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with more than 7,500 cases and 323 deaths, and is followed by Gujarat (3,071 cases and 133 deaths) and Delhi (2,514 cases and 53 deaths).

In his last Mann Ki Baat on March 29, just days after he announced the first phase of the lockdown, he had apologised for the inconvenience caused to people by the unprecedented decision which he said had to be taken as “there was no other way to wage a war against corona”. “Nobody likes to take such strong measures but it is the only option, seeing other countries and learning that the disease must be dealt with at the beginning before it becomes incurable,” he said.

Referring to the mass migration of labourers and daily wagers from the country’s urban centres to their rural hometowns, he said, “We should be more sensitive towards the poor. Our humanity lies in the fact that we should feed the poor first in this time of difficulty. India can do this. This is our culture.” However, he assured that the steps taken were for actually for the safety of the citizens. “This lockdown is for your own protection,” he said. “Those who are breaking the law are actually playing with their lives,” he added.

