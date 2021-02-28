Atmanirbhar campaign is a national spirit, citizens should recognise collective responsibility to water: PM Modi

With the summer season quickly approaching, PM Modi said it was essential for all Indians to recognise their responsibility towards water conservation. (File Photo)

Asserting that the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan (campaign on self reliance) is not just a government policy but also a national spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday urged people to learn more about Indian scientists and develop sports commentaries in regional languages for the Indian sports item in order to make it so.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan not just a government policy, it’s a national spirit…Today Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a sentiment growing in the hearts of common man,” he said in the 74th edition of his monthly radio program. He cited a number of examples of ordinary people engaging in extra ordinary activities to promote the spirit of self reliance from across the country to drive home his point.

Modi, who during his program aired a recorded version of a Sanskrit cricket commentary at a tournament between universitites in his Varanasi constituencies, said the country should promote sports commentaries in regional languages. “We need to think about promoting commentary of Indian sports in regional languages,” he said. “We must think about promoting it. I would urge the sports ministry and private institutions to think about it,” he added.

Responding to a listener’s question about his biggest regrets as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister, PM Modi said that he often feels bad that he could not learn Tamil, the “world’s most ancient language”. “It is a beautiful language that is prominent around the world. Many people have told me about the quality of literature and poetry written in Tamil,” he said.

The Prime Minister touched on a number of different issues, including water conservation, the nation’s battle against coronavirus, employment generation and the upcoming examinations.

Modi began his 34-minute speech calling for water conservation and nature conservation citing examples from West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand where individuals have taken initiatives for them and inspired others. He said the Jal Shakti Ministry is launching a 100-day program – Get The Rains Where it Falls, When It Falls – for rain harvesting.

With the summer season quickly approaching, PM Modi said it was essential for all Indians to recognise their responsibility towards water conservation. He also announced the Jal Shakti Ministry’s upcoming ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign aimed at rain water harvesting.

During this month of 'magh', Haridwar is hosting Kumbh this year. On March 22, World Water Day will be celebrated. To associate 'magh' month with water is that after this month winters and summers begin: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/hdwarwCnzs — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

He pointed out that a total of 112 species of birds were sighted in Kaziranga National Park. There were two main reasons behind the abundance of birds at the national park — water conservation and low human interference, he said.

The contribution of science is huge in Atmanirbhar Bharat. We need to take science forward with the mantra of 'Lab to Land'. For example, Ladakh's Urgain Phuntsog is working with innovation techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in cyclic pattern: PM Modi#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/DmmygVrIu4 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

On the occasion of National Science Day, PM Modi also highlighted the importance of science in building a self reliant India. He dedicated the day to the work of esteemed scientist Dr CV Raman and his discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. “Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science,” he said.

With examination season quickly approaching, PM Modi said that his ‘Exam Warriors’ book has been updated with “new mantras” and activities to help students prepare. “Remember, you’ve to be a warrior and not a worrier. Prepare smartly, take good sleep, manage time and play,” he said.