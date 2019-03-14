Manmohan was not as tough in dealing with terrorism as Modi: Sheila Dikshit

In a big embarrassment to the Congress, the party’s Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit on Thursday admitted that former prime minister Manmohan Singh was not as tough in dealing with terrorism as PM Modi. However, Dikshit said the actions taken by Modi were more for political gains.

Advertising

In an interview to News 18, when asked about the UPA government’s stand after the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai attack, Dikshit said, “It has to be agreed that Manmohan Singh was not as strong in dealing with terrorism as the current prime minister is.”

The Manmohan Singh government had decided against a military response to the terror attacks on Mumbai at the end of November 2008. Over 150 people were killed in indiscriminate firing by terrorists at Taj hotel and other places in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, during its decade-long rule, convinced itself that military confrontation with Pakistan would not produce any significant political gains — either in the reduction of cross-border terrorism or in the resolution of political disputes with Pakistan.

Advertising

However, under PM Modi’s tenure, the Army conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in September 2016 after a terror attack in Uri.

Following the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber, the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes inside Pakistan and targeted terror camps in Balakot.