Manmohan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Friday took oath as Rajya Sabha member at the Parliament House. He was elected unopposed to the Upper House from Rajasthan on Monday. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other top party leaders were present when he took oath.

Advertising

The Congress leader was declared elected unopposed after the BJP did not field any candidate.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of sitting Rajya Sabha BJP MP Madan Lal Saini. Having been elected to the Rajya Sabha in March last year, Saini’s tenure was till April 3, 2024.

Singh, 86, will serve the remainder of the tenure.

The Congress party congratulated Singh with a tweet posting the image of his certificate of election. “We congratulate Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh on being elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan. His repository of knowledge, dedication to his work and years of experience will benefit all,” said the tweet.

We congratulate Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh on being elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan. His repository of knowledge, dedication to his work & years of experience will benefit all. pic.twitter.com/V71T6gGZOi — Congress (@INCIndia) August 19, 2019

Congratulating Singh, Rajasthan CM Gehlot said, “Dr Singh’s election is a matter of pride for entire state. His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot.”

Singh has earlier represented the state of Assam in Rajya Sabha for five consecutive terms between 1991 and June 2019.