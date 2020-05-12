Manmohan Singh stable, moved out of ICU

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS after he complained of chest pain, is stable and has been shifted out of the ICU and moved to a private ward of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre unit of the institute.

Singh is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at AIIMS.

The 87-year-old senior Congress leader was admitted to the institute at 8.45 pm on Sunday. “He was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication,” said a senior doctor from the institute. “His condition is improving and a few tests have been conducted. The reports are awaited. We are trying to find out the possible causes of fever.”

According to sources, he has tested negative for Covid-19.

