Thursday, April 29, 2021
Former PM Manmohan Singh recovers from Covid-19, discharged from AIIMS

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2021 4:22:14 pm
Manmohan SinghFormer PM Manmohan Singh (file photo)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) trauma centre after recovering from Covid-19.

The 88-year-old was admitted to AIIMS on April 19 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this month, Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting five steps to deal with the situation. He asked PM Modi to make public details of the orders placed by the Government for Covid vaccine doses and indicate the strategy for them to be distributed in a transparent manner.

The senior Congress leader also asked the Prime Minister to provide some flexibility to states to define categories of frontline workers for vaccination even if they are below 45 years of age, which is the current cut-off.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan then wrote a strong letter to Singh, accusing Congress leaders and party-ruled states of “spreading falsehoods” and “fuelling vaccine hesitancy… playing with the lives of our countrymen.”

However, hours after Vardhan’s letter, the Centre announced that vaccination would be open for all citizens over 18 years of age from May 1 and asked vaccine manufacturers to sell 50 per cent of the doses to the states and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

