UPA consulted BJP leaders on Andhra special status, expected my successor to fulfill promise: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday told Rajya Sabha that he expected his successor (PM Modi) to fulfill the UPA government’s commitment on special category status to Andhra Pradesh. In his brief statement in the upper house of Parliament, Singh said that it was a promise made to the southern Indian state by the previous government, after consulting BJP leaders. Follow LIVE updates.

“Mr Chairman sir, on 20th February 2014, when the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation bill 2014 was being discussed, I made a solemn commitment on the floor of this august house as prime minister of India..” The former PM was addressing the Rajya Sabha during a debate on Andhra Pradesh. He said he had made a “solemn commitment” (special category status to Andhra Pradesh) on the floor of the House as prime minister of India on February 20, 2014.

The assurance on special category status to the “successor state” of Andhra Pradesh was given after discussing the issue with Arun Jaitley, then leader of the opposition, and other senior BJP leaders, Singh said.

“This had been decided in view of the fact that revenues collected in Hyderabad will accrue entirely on the new state of Telangana. This commitment of special category status to the successive state of Andhra Pradesh had been discussed with Shri Arun Jaitley, then leader of the Opposition and other senior BJP leaders,” he added.

“Commitments made on the floor of the House are to be honoured and fulfilled. They are in the nature of an assurance on behalf of Parliament. I had expected my distinguished successor to fulfil the commitment I had made after consultation with his own colleagues,” he said while referring to PM Modi.

The TDP today asked the BJP-led government to honour its assurances in letter and spirit by granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh, as the BJP accused it of misleading its own people. Meanwhile, a bandh called by main Opposition YSR Congress against the Centre’s stance over granting special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, evoked mixed response across the state today.

