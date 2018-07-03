Rahul Gandhi reconstitutes Congress’ North-East Co-ordination Committee, Manmohan Singh appointed patron

Manmohan Singh will be the patron of the newly reconstituted NECCC. (File) Manmohan Singh will be the patron of the newly reconstituted NECCC. (File)

In a bid to push the popularity of the Congress in the north-eastern states, party president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday reconstituted the North-East Co-ordination Congress Committee, with former PM Manmohan Singh as its patron.

The committee will coordinate the activities of the party in the seven sister states to strengthen its position. All the current and former Congress chief ministers of the seven states have been made advisors while former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma has been made the chairperson.

The NECCC will have all Congress state presidents, CLP leaders, MPs, and former legislatures as members. The reconstitution of the committee comes in the wake of the BJP strengthening its position in the north-eastern states. BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting with the party’s North East leaders in Imphal to chalk out a strategy to “uproot the Congress” from the region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd