Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever

According to sources, the 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: October 13, 2021 7:28:08 pm
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (File Photo)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said.

They said the 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.

