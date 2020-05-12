Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS after he complained of chest pain, was discharged on Tuesday afternoon. The veteran Congress leader has been advised medications for a few days.
According to the sources, his Covid-19 report had come negative. On Monday evening, Singh was shifted out of the ICU and moved to a private ward of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre (CTVS) unit of the institute.
The 87-year-old senior Congress leader was admitted to the institute at 8.45 pm Sunday. “He was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication,” said a senior doctor from the institute.
In 2009, the veteran Congress leader was operated for a redo bypass cardiac surgery by cardiovascular thoracic surgeon and vice-chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, Dr Ramakant Panda.
