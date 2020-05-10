Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with chest pain, under observation

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with chest pain Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with chest pain

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS on Sunday evening after he complained of chest pain. The veteran Congress leader is currently under observation in the ICU of the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre (CTVS) unit of the institute.

Singh, 87, was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the institute, around 8.45 pm. According to the sources, the doctors are examining his condition. “He is under observation and the examination is going on,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

