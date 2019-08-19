Manmohan Singh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Monday was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was declared elected unopposed as the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations for the bypoll ended.

Advertising

Singh was nominated by the Congress while the BJP did not field any candidate for the bypoll.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Madan Lal Saini in June, which left one Rajya Sabha seat from the state vacant.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Singh on his election to the Upper House of Parliament.

I congratulate former PM Dr #ManmohanSingh ji on being elected unopposed as a member of #RajyaSabha from #Rajasthan. Dr Singh’s election is a matter of pride for entire state. His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot. pic.twitter.com/YfkDQTxzpk — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 19, 2019

Earlier this week, after filing his nomination, Singh had thanked the Congress party, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other leaders, for nominating him. He had said: “I recognise that there are sad circumstances in which the vacancy has arisen and I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the Saini family. With these words, I once again express my gratefulness to the people of Rajasthan and the Congress party for giving me this unique privilege of serving the people of Rajasthan in the council of states.”